TASS, July 26. Holding the Formula 1 race in the Leningrad Region would require transportation projects that have a price tag of 6 bln rubles ($81 mln), Governor of the Leningrad Region Alexander Drozdenko said on Monday.

The governor touched up "Formula 1’s arrival in Igora Drive in 2023 [the Igora Drive route in the Leningrad Region - TASS]," saying that "We have drafted our proposals in cooperation with Russian Railways, because this will definitely require the development of the 68th Kilometer station, charters, along with shuttles to Igora and from the Station, in addition to parking lots and junctions. However, the amount is not critical. In total, together with Russian Railways and the transport component, minimal requirements already indicated by the Formula 1 owners stand at about 6 bln rubles," he noted.

Drozdenko revealed how many spectators are expected to attend the race. "This is indeed a milestone event for the city [St. Petersburg - TASS]," he said. "We understand there will be at least 50,000 fans daily, requiring hosting and accommodation," the governor added.

The Formula 1 Grand Prix Russia has been held since 2014 in Sochi. It will take place from September 24 to 26. The Russian leg of the tournament will be held from 2023 and onwards at the Igora Drive race track near St. Petersburg. The contract for Grand Prix Russia is effective until 2025.