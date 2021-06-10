Moscow lodges protest with Kiev over nationalist rallies

MOSCOW, June 10. /TASS/. Ukraine’s Charge d’Affaires in Russia Vasily Pokotilo was summoned to the Russian Foreign Ministry on June 10. The Russian Foreign Ministry expressed a resolute protest to the Ukrainian diplomat over the rallies of Ukrainian nationalists, Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said during Thursday’s briefing.

"In this regard, today, on June 10, at 10 am, Ukraine’s Charge d’Affaires in Russia Vasily Pokotilo was summoned to the Russian Foreign Ministry. The ministry expressed a resolute protest to him over another violation of Kiev’s obligations under the 1961 and 1963 Vienna Conventions. Once again, we demanded that Ukraine take all the necessary measures to avoid such provocations, ensure the conditions for normal work and the integrity of the Russian Embassy and Consulate General in Ukraine, as well as the safety of their employees," she said.

The diplomat noted that the provocative actions of radicals in Ukraine were taking place more often and becoming more aggressive. "In the past few weeks, a number of rallies have been held near the walls of our embassy in Kiev, accompanied by offensive anti-Russian chants and measures aimed to restrict access to the territory of the diplomatic mission."

Zakharova pointed out that Russia had sent several notes of protest to Ukraine asking it to investigate the provocations, however, there was no reaction to Russia’s demands.

"We call on the Ukrainian government to stop indulging militant nationalists, put an end to their activity and adhere to the generally recognized international norms, first and foremost, to their obligations under the Vienna Convention on Diplomatic Relations," she added.