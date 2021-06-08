No cardinal changes expected in Russia-US relations after Putin-Biden summit, says expert

The presidents will pay special attention to strategic stability as the state of affairs in this sphere requires an urgent talk, Aleksandr Dynkin emphasized

MOSCOW, June 8. /TASS/. The summit of Russian President Vladimir Putin and his US counterpart Joe Biden will not bring about any radical changes in bilateral relations but both leaders can outline a new system of strategic stability and security, President of the Institute of World Economy and International Relations Aleksandr Dynkin told TASS on Tuesday.

The Russian expert who is also a member of the Supervisory and Scientific Board of the Russian Council for International Relations talked to TASS in the run-up to the Putin-Biden summit in Geneva on June 16. "Many journalists are inclined to expect some dramatic revolutionary events. In actual fact, I am convinced that nothing of this kind will happen," the expert pointed out. Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov proposed a very broad agenda of the summit and also Secretary of Russia’s Security Council Nikolai Patrushev met with US National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan, the expert noted. "We have extensive experience of relations with the United States: we have accumulated substantial human capital of knowledge and experience both in state structures and in the expert community. That is why there are no rosy expectations. As Lavrov said, Moscow is ready to talk with Washington based on the balance of interests and equality," the expert pointed out. Probable agenda of the summit Without a doubt, the Russian and US presidents will pay special attention to strategic stability as the state of affairs in this sphere requires an urgent talk, the expert emphasized. "The Strategic Offensive Arms Reduction Treaty (the New START) was ratified literally two days before the document’s expiry and so we got some respite for five years to work out a new treaty on arms reduction. This is a very complex task as there have been no negotiations for over ten years. Today there is no consensus on the subject matter of the negotiations even before the start of this difficult talk on the levels and sublevels, delivery vehicles and warheads," the expert said.

