Lavrov, Blinken discussed joint actions on Iranian nuclear program and Afghanistan

REYKJAVIK, May 20. /TASS/. Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said that he had discussed with US Secretary of State Antony Blinken the effective interaction of the two countries on the Iranian nuclear program, the problem of the Korean Peninsula and the situation in Afghanistan.

"We agreed to continue our joint actions, which are developing quite successfully, on regional conflicts where the interests of the United States and Russia coincide. This is the nuclear problem of the Korean Peninsula, and the situation with efforts to restore the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action on the Iranian nuclear program. This is Afghanistan, where the expanded troika consisting of Russia, China, the United States, Pakistan is actively working. We discussed how at this stage we can make all our joint actions more effective," Lavrov said following the meeting with Blinken.

Before the meeting, the Russian minister announced that he intends to discuss these topics with his American counterpart, among others.

"In principle, I think it was a very useful conversation," Lavrov summed up after the talks.