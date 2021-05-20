Negotiations between Lavrov and Blinken ended in Reykjavik

REYKJAVIK, May 20. /TASS/. The talks between Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov and US Secretary of State Antony Blinken ended in Reykjavik, a TASS correspondent reported from the scene. The talks lasted almost two hours.

The first meeting of the heads of foreign affairs agencies took place on the sidelines of the ministerial session of the Arctic Council in Reykjavik.

At the beginning of the talks, Lavrov said that he intends to discuss with his American counterpart the situation on the Korean Peninsula, the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action on the Iranian Nuclear Program (JCPOA) and the situation in Afghanistan. The Russian Foreign Minister also noted that Moscow and Washington should cooperate on issues where the interests of the parties coincide and where they can achieve a positive result, in particular on issues of strategic stability.