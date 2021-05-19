West plotting to accuse Russia of anti-vaccination propaganda — intel chief

MOSCOW, May 19./TASS/. Countries of the West are planning a media campaign against Russia with false accusations of anti-vaccination propaganda, Sergey Naryshkin, director of Russia’s SVR foreign intelligence service, told Channel One television on Wednesday.

"The latest things that become known are plans to organize such a propaganda campaign, an information campaign, accusing Russia of anti-vaccination propaganda, accusing Russia of organizing an anti-vaccination movement. These are all things of one and the same kind," Nayshkin said.