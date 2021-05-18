Russia to continue facilitating fair agreement on Transnistria, says Putin

MOSCOW, May 18. /TASS/. Russia will continue to facilitate the achievement of an impartial agreement on the Transnistria settlement, Russian President Vladimir Putin said Tuesday.

"We will continue to facilitate the search of a fair solution for the Transnistria settlement problem, the achievement of agreements on the special, reliable and guaranteed status of Transnistria while ensuring the sovereignty and territorial integrity of Moldova," the head of state said at the ambassadors' presentation ceremony in the Kremlin.

Speaking about relations with Moldova, Putin pointed out that they are built upon traditions of friendship and common spiritual values that connect the two peoples.

"This year marks the 20th anniversary of the founding bilateral agreement on friendship and cooperation," he added.

Currently, the status of Transnistria is undefined; the republic is not recognized by the international community who treat it as a part of Moldova. Since 1992, a joint peacekeeping force comprised of Russian, Moldovan and Transnistrian troops has been deployed in the region, in accordance with the trilateral agreement, signed in Moscow.

Since 1993, Chisinau and Tiraspol have been holding talks about the legal status of Transnistria, mediated by Russia, Ukraine, the OSCE, as well as the US and the EU as observers. In 2011, the talks resumed after a six-year hiatus.

Moldova advocates giving Transnistria the special status of an autonomous territory within the country. Russia, consecutively acting out of recognition of sovereignty and the territorial integrity of Moldova and out of respect for the principle of neutrality, cemented in the Moldovan constitution, advocates providing Transnistria with a special status within the state of Moldova.