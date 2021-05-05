Putin, Erdogan discuss Nagorno-Karabakh

MOSCOW, May 5. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin and his Turkish counterpart Recep Tayyip Erdogan focused in a phone call on Nagorno-Karabakh, including the activities of the Russian-Turkish ceasefire control center, the Kremlin said on Wednesday after the two presidents’ talks.

"[They] touched upon the Nagorno-Karabakh settlement, including in the context of activities of the Russian-Turkish center monitoring the ceasefire and cessation of all hostilities in the conflict zone," the statement said.