Russia-EU relations hit rock bottom through Brussels’ fault — diplomat

MOSCOW, April 29. /TASS/. The level of dialogue between Russia and the European Union has dropped to a record-low through Brussels’ fault, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman, Maria Zakharova said on Thursday.

On her Facebook page Zakharova cited the EU’s ambassador to Russia, Markus Ederer as saying that Brussels-Moscow relations were at a record-low since the Cold War.

"This acknowledgement lacks the main and the most honest part, though: ‘through Brussels’ fault," Zakharova added.

Speaking online at the opening of the 13th Russian-German Raw Materials Conference, Ederer said that the level of relations between the EU and Russia was steadily going down with every passing day. He believes, though, that the two sides must use the opportunities for cooperation, including those in business.