Russia vows to ensure its citizens’ safety if situation deteriorates in Ukraine

MOSCOW, April 13. /TASS/. Russia will do everything possible to guarantee its security and safety of its citizens in case of a deterioration in Ukraine. However, Kiev and its Western patrons will bear full responsibility for such an escalation, Russia’s Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov told reporters Tuesday.

"If any escalation occurs, we will of course do everything possible to ensure our own security and security of our citizens wherever they are," he said. "However, Kiev and its patrons in the West will bear full responsibility for consequences of such an escalation."