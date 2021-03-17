Kremlin dismisses claims on Russia’s meddling in US elections as unfounded

MOSCOW, March 17. /TASS/. The Kremlin considers the claims on Russia’s alleged meddling in the 2020 US presidential elections as unfounded, Russian Presidential Spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters on Wednesday.

"We consider that this report is wrong," the Kremlin spokesman said. "It is absolutely unfounded and has no proof," he emphasized.

On Tuesday, Office of the Director of National Intelligence published the intelligence community assessment on foreign threats to the 2020 US federal elections. Among other things, the US report claims that the Russian authorities allegedly attempted to denigrate incumbent president Joe Biden and his Democratic Party during last year’s election campaign. The US authorities will impose sanctions based on those findings, the document says.

Earlier, Russia on many occasions rejected Washington’s conclusions about Moscow’s alleged meddling into the US electoral process.