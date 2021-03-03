‘What assistance’? Kremlin can’t recall any recent US humanitarian ‘aid’ to Russia

"I, to my shame, can’t recall what America’s assistance to Russia has been lately," Peskov said, adding that this was the reason why he was unable to answer the question about what humanitarian aid Russia had received from the US.

On Tuesday, Washington introduced a new round of sanctions against Russia over the Alexey Navalny case under the US Chemical and Biological Weapons Control and Warfare Elimination Act. The US Department of State said in a statement in particular that the sanctions included the "termination of assistance to Russia under the Foreign Assistance Act of 1961, except for urgent humanitarian assistance and food or other agricultural commodities or products."

"It’s hard for me to say what the United States is jettisoning in this case, I am unaware of any assistance," the Kremlin spokesman emphasized.