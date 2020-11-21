Russia actively engages UN in solving problems in Karabakh, Russian Foreign Minister says

YEREVAN, November 21. /TASS/. Russia is actively engaging the international organizations of the UN system to resolve problems in Nagorno-Karabakh, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Saturday during a meeting with Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan.

"We actively involving the international organizations of the UN system, encourage them to more actively, more proactively show their capabilities for the residents of this region. We actively support the International Committee of the Red Cross, which also works in Karabakh," he said.

At the same time, Moscow expects UNESCO to be more active in preserving historical and cultural memory in and around Nagorno-Karabakh, Lavrov added. "Yesterday I spoke in detail with the Director General of UNESCO about the need for this organization to offer its services more proactively in terms of preserving the cultural, civilizational, religious heritage in and around Nagorno-Karabakh," Lavrov noted. "This would be an important contribution to ensuring reconciliation between religions, ethnicities in this ancient region of the world," he added.

On Saturday, Russia’s intergovernmental delegation arrived in Yerevan, which includes Russian Defense Minister Sergey Shoygu, Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov, Deputy Prime Minister Alexey Overchuk, Health Minister Mikhail Murashko, and Head of Rospotrebnadzor Anna Popova.

Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Friday that Russia would send a delegation to Azerbaijan and Armenia, consisting of the heads of a number of ministries and departments. The Russian leader stressed that the delegation’s task would be to consider the most pressing issues of the implementation of the trilateral statement on Nagorno-Karabakh on November 9, including humanitarian issues.