Russia not losing hope to cooperate with US in cyber security field - Putin

MOSCOW, October 11. /TASS/. Russia is cherishing hope to continue cooperation with the United States in the field of cyber security, Russian President Vladimir Putin said in an interview with "Moscow. Kremlin. Putin" TV program on Rossiya-1 TV channel on Sunday.

The Russian leader noted that his call on Washington to resume cooperation in the cyber security area remained unanswered.

"This is not the first time we are outlining this proposal, we hope that everyone is interested in implementing the proposals that we had made. We are not losing hope that we will be able to continue this effort with all concerned parties, including the US," the president said.

Meanwhile, Putin noted that Russia was still facing accusations of its "alleged hyperactivity in the information sphere, of meddling in elections and so on, which were absolutely unfounded."

On September 25, Putin made a number of proposals for cooperation in cyber security between Russia and the United States and around the world. The Russian leader stressed that he would like to address the United States once again with a proposal for approving a comprehensive program for practical measures for resetting relations with Russia in using IT technologies. He called for restoring a full-scale bilateral regular inter-departmental dialogue on key issues of maintaining international security at a high level.