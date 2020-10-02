Kremlin positive about EU’s decision to refrain from blacklisting Lukashenko

MOSCOW, October 2. /TASS/. The Kremlin believes that the European Union’s decision not to blacklist Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko is a positive sign, Russian Presidential Spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters on Friday.

When commenting on the fact that Lukashenko was not on the EU’s sanctions list, he said that he was "rather positive" about it.

At the same time, Peskov pointed out that "on the whole, we have a very negative attitude to the policy of sanctions." "In any case, it demonstrates weakness rather than strength," he explained.