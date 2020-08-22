Final volume of US report on Russian alleged election meddling lacks facts - diplomat

MOSCOW, August 22. /TASS/. The fifth and final volume of the US Senate’s Select Intelligence Committee’s report on alleged Russian meddling in the 2016 presidential election neither contains any real facts nor evidence, Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said in her commentary on Saturday.

"Like earlier released volumes of the report, the final volume does not contain any real facts or evidence. In fact, it repeats the well-known allegations made earlier in the Mueller report and other US documents, including about the hacking of the Democratic party’s servers allegedly upon the Russian leadership’s order, the contacts between representatives of Donald Trump’s campaign headquarters and Russian citizens and Russia’s desire to undermine democracy in America and etc.," Zakharova said.

"Now we can confidently say that the document, which the legislators had drawn up for three years and which they called the most detailed description of Russia’s undermining activity at the moment, added nothing new to mudslinging about our country, which has been long circulating in the US," she said.