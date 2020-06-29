Kremlin slams claims over Russia ‘bounties’ to Taliban to kill Americans as elaborate hoax

MOSCOW, June 29. /TASS/. Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov has blasted reports that Russia allegedly offered Afghan militants bounties for killing US military personnel as lies and an elaborate hoax. According to him, the topic was not discussed between the two leaders.

"These claims are nothing but lies," the Kremlin spokesman said, commenting on the publication of The New York Times. "Once again, we can only express regret that once largest, reputable and high-quality world media outlets have been increasingly more often publishing elaborate hoaxes in the last few years, which definitely does not bode well with keeping up with their reputation and prestige," Peskov stressed.

"If intelligence services continue to be accountable before the president in the US, then I suggest you focus on the relevant statement of President Trump who already evaluated these publications," he added. When asked if Putin and Trump had had a phone call to discuss these allegations, Peskov said, "No."