{{dayPoint.date | date : 'd MMMM yyyy'}}
{{newsPoint.date * 1000 | date : 'HH:mm'}} {{newsPoint.mark}}
{{newsPoint.title}}
{{newsPoint.title+ ' '}}
{{newsPoint.subtitle}}
All news
CORONAVIRUS PANDEMIC

Putin, Erdogan discuss cooperation in development of anti-coronavirus vaccines

The presidents hashed over current aspects of bilateral trade and economic cooperation and agreed to continue regular dialogue at various levels, according to the Kremlin press service

MOSCOW, May 18. /TASS/. Russian and Turkish Presidents Vladimir Putin and Recep Tayyip Erdogan have stressed the importance of cooperation to develop vaccines against the novel coronavirus and anti-coronavirus therapies, the Kremlin press service said on Monday after their telephone conversation.

Read also
Putin, Erdogan discuss nuclear energy cooperation

"The sides discussed in detail problems of combating the coronavirus pandemic. The presidents stressed the importance of further cooperation between the two countries' relevant agencies to develop vaccines and therapies to treat the infection," it said.

Putin thanked the Turkish partners for collaboration in repatriation of Russian nationals and for humanitarian assistance to a number of Russian regions.

The presidents also hashed over current aspects of bilateral trade and economic cooperation and agreed to continue regular dialogue at various levels.

‘Horrible trap’: Diplomat excoriates US talking heads who parrot ‘Russian meddling’ claims
Russia's deputy foreign minister stressed that the accusatory narrative is a mere repetition when no heed is paid to opinions
Read more
Roscosmos space agency invites NASA top officials to visit Russia
"We have received no reply so far", in Russia’s space agency said
Read more
Moscow reports 74 novel coronavirus deaths in past day
It is the biggest number of deaths occurring in Moscow in one day since the start of the outbreak
Read more
Rosneft withdraws from all projects in Venezuela, discontinues operations in country
The decision was taken in view of the US sanctions, according to previous information
Read more
Russia’s Baltic Fleet to carry out over ten long-distance missions in 2020
May 18 marks the 317th anniversary of Russia’s Baltic Fleet
Read more
Russian doctors not trying to hide COVID-19 cases, deputy PM says
Russian Deputy Prime Minister Tatyana Golikova also noted that the official mortality rate for April would be made public only in late May
Read more
Press review: Putin’s pandemic economic rescue package and China’s possible dollar dump
Top stories in the Russian press on Tuesday, May 12
Read more
All four planes with Russian troops return from Serbia
All servicemen will undergo medical examination and their temperature will be measured
Read more
Putin gives instructions to increase coronavirus testing in Russia
The authorities should report on how those measures are being implemented by May 20
Read more
Tanker with 80,000 tonnes of US oil for Belarus will arrive in Klaipeda in early June
American oil will be delivered from Klaipeda to OJSC Naftan in the Vitebsk region by rail
Read more
Russia reports less than 9,000 COVID-19 cases over past day for first time since May 1
To date, Russia has confirmed 290,678 coronavirus cases in all regions
Read more
Russia, Venezuela looking at establishing direct air service - Russian ambassador
According to Sergei Melik-Bagdasarov, possibilities for the establishment of direct air service between the two countries have been considered for quite a time
Read more
New Prime Minister of Iraq invites Vladimir Putin to visit Baghdad
The Iraqi Prime Minister noted that he would be glad to visit Moscow
Read more
Elon Musk will need more than 10,000 missiles to nuke Mars — Roscosmos
Earlier, Musk proposed an ambitious idea to terraform Mars by bombarding the planet’s poles with a large number of nuclear weapons
Read more
Coronavirus situation stabilizes across Russia, chief sanitary doctor says
According to Anna Popova, who heads the Federal Service for Surveillance on Consumer Rights Protection and Human Wellbeing, this progress has been achieved due to Russians’ careful attention to their health
Read more
Putin hopes Netanyahu’s new government will continue cooperation with Russia
On Sunday, Israel’s Knesset approved the country’s 35th coalition government
Read more
Third group of Russian military specialists returns from Serbia
Earlier reports said that over 40 military servicemen and four units of equipment would be transported to Russia from Serbia
Read more
Citizens of Belarus, Kazakhstan, Ukraine seek help of Russian Embassy in US
Earlier a passenger plane of the Russian flagship airline Aeroflot took off from JFK Airport in New York to Moscow, carrying Russian citizens
Read more
China has no intention of engaging in arms control talks — Foreign Ministry
According to the Chinese diplomat, Russia and the United States as possessors of the largest nuclear arsenals are to create conditions for other countries to join multilateral arms control deals
Read more
Moscow Region gears up to partially lift COVID-19 restrictions by Monday
The Moscow Region introduced a state of high alert on March 13, banning all mass events amid the coronavirus spread
Read more
All top cyber villains speak Russian, says computer anti-virus guru
Russia trains the best programmers in the world, and, as a consequence, the world’s best hackers often speak Russian, the founder and CEO of the Russian antivirus software provider Kaspersky Lab said in an interview with TASS
Read more
Snowden says he married his girlfriend Lindsay Mills in Russia — Guardian
In the interview, timed to coincide with the release of his book titled Permanent Record, Snowden said he and Mills, who later moved to him in Russia, married two years ago at a private ceremony
Read more
Drills involving Russian, Chinese and South African ships kick off in Cape Town
Earlier there were plans to carry out naval drills between South Africa and France and then Germany in the Cape of Good Hope area, which were rescheduled for next year
Read more
Russia begins withdrawal of military personnel sent to Serbia to fight coronavirus
Three planes will transport more than 40 military servicemen and four units of special military equipment to Russia
Read more
Most of COVID patients have blood type A, says Russian health official
Every second coronavirus patient in Russia has no symptoms, according to the official
Read more
Russia’s Transport Ministry hopes to resume international air service in July
Domestic transportation can begin gradual recovery in mid-June, Minister of Transport Yevgeny Dietrich said
Read more
Russia tests new hypersonic missile designed for Tu-22M3M strategic bomber - source
This missile does not belong to the line of X-32 missiles
Read more
Russian, US diplomats discuss political settlement in Syria
According to the ministry, the conversation took place on May 14
Read more
Brent prices soaring on ICE
WTI futures rose 6.2% to $29.62 a barrel
Read more
Reports of US not willing to cooperate with Russia on Moon incorrect — NASA
In his words, Russia’s participation in the Gateway lunar orbiter project can become a first step in signing a Moscow-Washington deal within the framework of the Artemis Accords
Read more
Russia’s advanced nuclear-powered sub enters final stage of sea trials
The trials will last several days first in the surfaced and then in the submerged position, according to the Northern Fleet’s press office
Read more
Russia’s latest armored engineering vehicle passes all trials
The new vehicle is designated to provide for the troops’ advance and carry out engineering works under enemy fire
Read more
Russia reports lowest number of new COVID-19 cases since May 1
The daily growth rate has decreased from 4.2% to 3.5%, which is the lowest number since the beginning of the outbreak
Read more
Vietnam to offer medical products including masks as aid to Russia, says embassy
The country has already carried out several such deliveries for free
Read more
Press review: Syrian MP castigates Kremlin and US strangles Russian cryptocurrency project
Top stories in the Russian press on Wednesday, May 13
Read more
Russia’s Baltic Fleet to receive 4 ships with Kalibr missiles and Pantsir systems
The Pantsir-M close-in weapon systems will soon undergo testing on the Odintsovo corvette
Read more
Russia reports less than 10,000 new COVID-19 cases for second day in a row
The daily growth is 3.6% against 3.5% a day earlier
Read more
Alisher Usmanov gains one notch to number seven in Britain’s top ten super-rich
The wealth of the head of the USM holding is estimated at 11.68 bln pounds
Read more
German regulator refuses to exempt Nord Stream 2 from EU Gas Directive
The agency noted that the necessary condition for removing the pipeline from the rules of the updated Gas Directive was its implementation before May 23, 2019, which Nord Stream 2 AG fell short of
Read more
WHO notes good COVID-19 testing in Russia — official
At the same time, Ryan noted that Russia’s coronavirus death toll was relatively low
Read more
Only 5.6% of symptomless patients in St. Petersburg have antibodies to coronavirus — study
The study embraced 1,276 coronavirus-positive volunteers aged from 11 to 93 who had no COVID-19 symptoms
Read more
FT publishes Russian ambassador’s official response to article on COVID-19 mortality
Kelin said the May 11 article "carries inaccurate statements coupled with an unacceptable and unprofessional one-sided narrative."
Read more
Russia’s COVID-19 recoveries surpass 63,000
A total of 1,470 people have been discharged from hospitals in Moscow over the past 24 hours
Read more
Russia might register coronavirus vaccine by end of summer - expert
Now the development of the vaccine is at the stage of preclinical trials, they might last another month
Read more
Russia plans to develop new Venus exploration program
The first expedition under the program will be Venera-D, the launch of which is scheduled for the end of the 2020s
Read more
Russia launches production of Su-35 fighter jets for Egypt — source
The timeframe for first batch’s delivery has not been set yet, due to restrictions imposed by the novel coronavirus outbreak
Read more
Press review: Microsoft’s ‘free’ offer to Russia and EU’s stance on Iran arms embargo
Top stories in the Russian press on Friday, May 15
Read more
Russia’s modern weapons developed thanks to fundamental science - Putin
If it were not for well-developed fundamental science in Russia, there would be no modern types of weapons, Russian President said
Read more
Russia, India must avoid involvement in China-US standoff, says expert
Such measures as the introduction of protectionist barriers, sanctions and accelerated pullout of US manufacturing operations from China are possible in the future, according to a pundit
Read more
Russian envoy to Iran refutes allegations Moscow is dissatisfied with Syria’s Assad
Only Syrian people are the decision-makers of their country, noted Levan Dzhagaryan
Read more
Putin says Russia’s combat aircraft outshine foreign rivals
Russia is capable of producing the whole range of military and civil aircraft and helicopters, Putin said
Read more