Putin, Erdogan discuss cooperation in development of anti-coronavirus vaccines

MOSCOW, May 18. /TASS/. Russian and Turkish Presidents Vladimir Putin and Recep Tayyip Erdogan have stressed the importance of cooperation to develop vaccines against the novel coronavirus and anti-coronavirus therapies, the Kremlin press service said on Monday after their telephone conversation.

"The sides discussed in detail problems of combating the coronavirus pandemic. The presidents stressed the importance of further cooperation between the two countries' relevant agencies to develop vaccines and therapies to treat the infection," it said.

Putin thanked the Turkish partners for collaboration in repatriation of Russian nationals and for humanitarian assistance to a number of Russian regions.

The presidents also hashed over current aspects of bilateral trade and economic cooperation and agreed to continue regular dialogue at various levels.