Russian lawmaker calls for removing presidential term limits

MOSCOW, March 10. /TASS/. The United Russia Party’s faction in the State Duma (the lower house of parliament) will support a constitutional amendment removing limits on presidential terms, proposed by State Duma member Valentina Tereshkova, the faction’s leader Sergey Neverov told reporters.

Tereshkova earlier called for removing presidential terms limits, making it possible for the incumbent head of state to run for president once again.

"It’s not about him, it’s about us, the Russian people, and our future. That said, why overcomplicate the matter and create unnecessary obstacles? We need to plan everything honestly and openly. Or perhaps, presidential term limits should be removed from the Constitution," she said at a State Duma meeting on Tuesday. "If this is what the situation requires, if this is what the people want, then the incumbent head of state should have a legal opportunity to run for president in accordance with the amended Constitution," Tereshkova added.

Neverov said that the parliamentary factions’ leaders would soon gather to discuss the initiative. "We will need to hold consultations with the president," he noted, adding: "If the amendment is properly formulated, the United Russia faction will definitely support it.".