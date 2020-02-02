{{dayPoint.date | date : 'd MMMM yyyy'}}
{{newsPoint.date * 1000 | date : 'HH:mm'}} {{newsPoint.mark}}
{{newsPoint.title}}
{{newsPoint.title+ ' '}}
{{newsPoint.subtitle}}
All news
FOREIGN POLICY

Lavrov: Russian diplomats aided discovery of Antarctica in many ways

Russian Foreign Minister noted that the research of the Antarctic improves the image of Russia in the world

MOSCOW, February 2. /TASS/. Russian diplomats aided the efforts of the First Russian Antarctic Expedition (1819-1821) under the direction of Fabian Bellingshausen and Mikhail Lazarev, which proved the existence of Antarctica, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said in an interview for the documentary "Antarctica: 200 years of peace," published on the ministry’s website.

The Russian foreign minister stressed that Bellingshausen and Lazarev first confirmed that the Antarctic is a continent. "The English, the Americans followed in their footsteps, however, they [Bellingshausen and Lazarev] were the first to prove that this is a continent, and not just a cluster of ice," Lavrov added.

"By the way, this expedition was aided by diplomats in many ways. Our ambassadors and consul generals were tasked with supporting the expedition, providing the researchers with food and various equipment - binoculars, spyglass, and many other things," the minister stated. "Of course, the fact that the expedition took place without incident - no one died, no one contracted scurvy, as feared at the time - was in many ways due to the efforts taken by the Russian government, including Russian diplomatic missions, to aid these people during their endeavor."

Lavrov expressed his admiration for Bellingshausen and Lazarev, who completed the expedition successfully 200 years ago.

Lavrov noted that the research of the Antarctic improves the image of Russia in the world. "This directly benefits diplomacy, as it lets us share our experience, demonstrate the achievements of our people and improve the image of Russian in the world. The same happens when everything goes well with our economy and science, it is easier to "build" foreign policy," he said.

Tags
Foreign policySergey Lavrov
DOMESTIC POLICY
New Russian party For the Truth formed in Moscow
Delegates from 58 Russian regions elected the writer Zakhar Prilepin as its leader
Read more
Rostec to convert Pantsir transport and loading vehicle into battle machine
The Pantsir system allows loading a cluster of four small-sized missiles instead of a standard one
Read more
Russia to extend service life for carriers of Avangard hypersonic boost-glide vehicle
The new weapon was unveiled by Russian President Vladimir Putin in March 2018
Read more
Russia in full compliance with obligations concerning Idlib de-escalation zone — Kremlin
Earlier Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan stated that Moscow had allegedly failed to abide by Syria agreements
Read more
Russian PM Mishustin calls his first foreign trip symbolic
Mishustin is paying his first foreign visit as the head of government to Kazakhstan
Read more
A total of 55 Oniks missiles shipped to Russian Navy in 2019
The designer also said that Bastion systems production will continue in 2020
Read more
Troops to employ T-72B3 tanks, army aviation helicopters in southern Russia drills
The maneuvers will involve the personnel of the 42nd motor rifle division of the Southern Military District’s 58th all-arms army, according to the Southern Military District's press office
Read more
Kremlin says Belarus buying Norwegian oil boils down to commercial benefit
On January 23, the Norwegian tanker Breiviken shipped about 86,000 tonnes of oil that Belarus had bought in Norway to the Lithuanian port of Klaipeda
Read more
US, Canadian sanctions create poor conditions for their envoys in Russia — diplomat
The diplomat stressed that the restrictions against Russia immediately called the two countries' statements of intent to establish constructive relations into question
Read more
Russia to feature Kalibr cruise missiles, Viking air defense system at India arms show
The Viking is the export version of Russia’s Buk-M3 anti-aircraft missile system
Read more
Court in Ukraine orders investigation of Poroshenko, Obama administration members
Ex-US vice-president, Joseph Biden is also suspected of corruption, according to a member of the Ukrainian parliament
Read more
Launch of Soyuz carrier rocket with military satellite planned for February 14 — source
Earlier reports said that the Soyuz carrier rocket was scheduled to deliver the Meridian satellite to the orbit on January 24, but the launch was postponed
Read more
Coronavirus pandemic may be black swan like no other — Moody's
"A coronavirus pandemic would be even more of a "black swan" than the global financial crisis and Great Recession of 2008-2009," the international ratings agency said
Read more
Press review: WHO declares global virus emergency and Netanyahu capitalizes on Moscow trip
Top stories in the Russian press on Friday, January 31
Read more
Western-made weapons found after terrorists’ retreat in Idlib — reconciliation center
The chief of the Russian Center for Reconciliation sauid that the counteroffensive of the Syrian government army prevented a massive terrorists’ attack on the densely populated cities on Hama and Aleppo
Read more
New Russian party For the Truth formed in Moscow
Delegates from 58 Russian regions elected the writer Zakhar Prilepin as its leader
Read more
Russia to urge OSCE to sign declaration on fighting WWII revisionism
Seventy six representatives of 17 nations have inked Russia’s Declaration of Condemnation of Attempts at Second World War Revisionism
Read more
‘Monroe Doctrine obsolete’: Russian diplomat says US’ Latin American schemes backfired
The expert believes that the region turned out to be more complicated than the "simplistic" calculations of American radicals
Read more
Russian Navy ship visits Cyprus in Mediterranean deployment
The frigate Admiral Essen has been accomplishing assignments in distant waters since December 2019
Read more
Russia hopes problem with supply of bananas from Ecuador will be resolved — ministry
At the end of 2019, the Russian agricultural watchdog found polyphagous humpback fly in bananas imported from Ecuador
Read more
First two persons infected with coronavirus identified in Russia
Both are Chinese citizens, the Russian deputy PM said
Read more
Russian telecom watchdog opens administrative case against Facebook, Twitter
In December 2019, President Vladimir Putin signed a law that introduces multimillion-dollar fines for companies refusing to localize Russian user databases in Russia
Read more
80 people dead in Iran's missile attack on US bases in Iraq — Reuters
Earlier, CNN reported that Iran's missiles hit the part of the air base in Iraq where no US troops were stationed
Read more
Kiev launches corruption investigation involving Obama, Biden, ex-Ukrainian president
Ukrainian lawmaker Renat Kuzmin r explained that the investigation would look into facts expressed by US President Donald Trump’s lawyer Rudolph Giuliani regarding corruption in Ukraine
Read more
China develops test capable of detecting coronavirus in 8-15 minutes
The express test is highly sensitive, easy to use and transport
Read more
Swedish top diplomat set to discuss Syria with Lavrov in Moscow
Earlier, the minister mentioned her country’s readiness to cooperate with Russia within the framework of regional organizations - the Arctic Council, the Barents Euro-Arctic Council, the Council of the Baltic Sea States and others
Read more
Scientists discover antibody that can neutralize 2019-nCoV coronavirus
This discovery, according to the scientists, gives hope that CR3022 compound, combined with other antibodies that can bind with the new coronavirus, would allow to create the first effective remedies for the novel pneumonia and stop the epidemics
Read more
Russia decides to suspend issuance of working visas to Chinese citizens, air services
Russian citizens who will be evacuated from China will be placed under quarantine for 14 days, the Deputy PM informed
Read more
Chinese coronavirus dangerous at 2 meter distance, expert says
The expert noted the virus might be transmitted by contact, if it gets in human eyes or on mucous membranes
Read more
Death toll from new coronavirus in China climbs to 213
The number of confirmed cases of new coronavirus in China has reached 9,692
Read more
Putin, Merkel discuss US ‘deal of the century’, execution of Libya conference decisions
They also hashed over the developments in Ukraine and Syria, as well as the Middle East peace process issue
Read more
Russia ready to help China curb novel coronavirus proliferation, says Putin
The Russian leader expressed confidence that the measures that are being taken by the Chinese authorities will ultimately help stop the epidemics and minimize losses from it
Read more
Russia’s Northern Fleet warships pass through Channel to enter North Sea
The missile cruiser Marshal Ustinov, the medium sea tanker Vyazma and the rescue tug SB-406 are heading for their deployment bases in the Kola Peninsula
Read more
Russian Aerospace Forces aircraft to be used in evacuation of Russians from China
The Forces will be involved by order of the President of Russia Vladimir Putin
Read more
Designer explains how Israel managed to hit Pantsyr-S system in Syria
On May 10, 2018 one of the Pantsyr-S vehicles of Syria’s air defense was destroyed by an Israeli guided missile, presumably launched by the anti-missile system Spike
Read more
Evacuation of Russians from China by Air Force planes scheduled for February 3-4
It has taken certain time to finalize the coordination of flight information by the Chinese side, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov said
Read more
Russia’s Pantsyr air defense system gets hypersonic missile
The new missile approaches the target more quickly
Read more
Upper stage of Soyuz rocket to be replaced after cancelled launch - source
A rocket and space industry source identified the problem as a short circuit in a cabel in one of the third stage's systems
Read more
Russian Navy ships to repel saboteurs’ attack during drills off French coast
Read more
Roscosmos sets task of drafting Venus exploration program
Read more
Press review: Russia reacts to Trump’s Mideast peace plan and who’s got Aces High in Libya
Top stories in the Russian press on Wednesday, January 29
Read more
Russian fighter jets were not scrambled on interception missions in last week
According to the defense ministry, 25 foreign aircraft and eight unmanned aerial vehicles conducted reconnaissance near Russian borders
Read more
Russian Pantsir-S air defense takes down some 100 drones around the world
Pantsir-S system is designed for close-range air protection of civilian and military objects
Read more
Erdogan reiterates readiness to stop attacks in Syria’s Idlib
Earlier, Reuters reported, citing the Turkish leader, that Turkey is ready for a new military operation in Syria over the Idlib escalation
Read more
Shipbuilders to repair Black Sea Fleet submarine by autumn of 2020
As was reported earlier, the submarine Alrosa that had waited for its repairs for five years was placed in the dock of the Black Sea Fleet’s 13th Ship Repair Factory in May last year
Read more
Two Russian Tu-160 strategic bombers complete 16-hour flight above Arctic
Russian long-range aircraft perform regular flights over neutral waters of the Arctic, North Atlantic, Black and Baltic Seas, and the Pacific Ocean
Read more
Russia puts billionaire tycoon on wanted list
Earlier, Vedomosti reported that the Investigative Committee had been checking Boris Mints’ activities following a statement by Mikhail Zadornov, chairman of the board of Otkritie FC Bank
Read more
‘Criminal and amoral’: Russian diplomat blasts Zelensky’s remarks on USSR ‘causing’ WWII
The diplomat also pointed to a recent comment by former Ukrainian President Leonid Kravchuk that Hitler and Stalin had allegedly met in Lvov at the onset of World War II
Read more
NATO drills increasingly resemble preparations for war — Foreign Ministry
NATO has been ramping up its military presence close to Russia's borders, the Foreign Ministry stated
Read more
China hands over coronavirus genome to Russia, enabling scientists to start on vaccine
Russia is in talks with China on evacuating citizens from Hubei province, according to the Consulate General
Read more
US ready to supply Belarus with energy resources at competitive prices - Pompeo
US energy producers stand ready to deliver 100% of the oil Belarus needs, US Secretary of State says
Read more