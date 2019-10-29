All of Russia’s commitments under October 22 memorandum with Turkey implemented

"The Russian side has taken all the measures envisaged by the Russian-Turkish Memorandum of Understanding of October 22, 2019. As of 18:00 on October 29, sixty-eight Kurdish self-defense units with an overall strength of 34,000 people and more than 3,000 units of weapons and military hardware were withdrawn to a distance of 30 kilometers from the contact line with the Turkish army," he stated.

MOSCOW, October 29. /TASS/. Russia has fully implemented its commitments under the Russian-Turkish Memorandum of Understanding of October 22, Major General Yuri Borenkov, head of the Russian Center for Reconciliation of the Opposing Sides in Syria, said on Tuesday.

According to Borenkov, Syrian government forces have established 84 border guard stations at the Syrian-Turkish border, including 60 near Qamishli and 24 near Kobani.

Since October 23, Russian military police have been patrolling a ten-kilometer security zone at the Jerablus-Koran, Qamishli-Fakira and Qamishli-Simalka sections.

"The Turkish side is daily informed about all the actions aiming at the implementation of the memorandum," he stated.

On October 22, Russian and Turkish Presidents, Vladimir Putin and Recep Tayyip Erdogan, signed a memorandum on joint actions in northeastern Syria. Under the arrangement, the Russian military police and Syrian military were to be deployed in the areas adjacent to the zone of Turkey’s operation in Syria as of noon of October 23. Kurdish armed units were given 150 hours to vacate the 30-kilometer wide strip of land along the Turkish border. After that, Russian and Turkish forces are to begin joint patrols in the area.