"Nothing new" in US Senate committee's report on 2016 elections — Kremlin

Putin: Accusations of interfering in US affairs lifted from Russia, but not sanctions

MOSCOW, October 9. /TASS/. The Kremlin does not see anything new in the report released by the US Senate Intelligence Committee that states that Russia allegedly interfered into the 2016 presidential elections in the United States.

"There is nothing new there. It is rather a relapse of the past," Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told TASS on Wednesday.

Volume 2 of the US Senate Intelligence Committee's report on foreign interference into the 2016 US presidential elections was released on Tuesday. The report says that "in 2016, Russian operatives associated with the St. Petersburg-based Internet Research Agency (IRA) used social media to conduct an information warfare campaign designed to spread disinformation and societal division in the United States.".