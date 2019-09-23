Russian foreign ministry warns of attempts to undermine UN authority

MOSCOW, September 23. /TASS/. The Russian Foreign Ministry considers the attempts of various states to undermine the authority and legitimacy of the United Nations and dismantle the system of international relations dangerous, the ministry’s Information and Press Department said in a commentary on the holding of the 74th UN General Assembly session published on Monday.

"The current session [of the UN General Assembly] is taking place against the backdrop of the further escalation of global and regional tensions, the erosion of international law, attempts to undermine the contractual foundation of arms control, disarmament and non-proliferation, and the growth of instability in global finances and the economy. These trends are determined by the attempts of a number of states to use force for the unilateral promotion of their own interests and curbing the objective development of a polycentric world order," the ministry noted.

Russian diplomats stressed Russia’s intent to support the consolidation of the central and coordinating role of the UN in global affairs. "The UN remains a unique, zero option venue for equitable dialogue aimed at drafting decisions that consider the entire range of opinions. Attempts to undermine its authority and legitimacy and to erode or replace its prerogatives are fraught with the dismantling of the entire system of international relations," the Russian Foreign Ministry pointed out.

The diplomats added that Russia would continue to focus its efforts "on supporting the formation of a multi-polar world order, promoting a positive and unifying agenda aimed at improving the international atmosphere." The ministry also stated Russia's intent to continue "searching for adequate responses to current challenges and threats, and achieving equal and indivisible security with unconditional respect for the sovereignty and the right of nations to choose an independent path of development."

"We will continue upholding the need to strictly abide by the UN Charter and other standards of international law," the Russian diplomats concluded.