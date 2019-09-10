Never worked in the administration: Russia dispels US media myth of ‘CIA plant’ in Kremlin

MOSCOW, September 10. /TASS/. Oleg Smolenkov, a Russian national, whom media reports refer to as a possible CIA agent, has never worked for the Administrative Directorate of the President of the Russian Federation.

"He has never worked for the Administrative Directorate of the President of the Russian Federation," Elena Krylova, Spokesperson for the head of the Russian Presidential Administrative Directorate, told TASS, commenting on reports alleging that Smolenkov was its employee prior to 2017.

On Monday, CNN reported that the United States had "successfully extracted from Russia one of its highest-level covert sources inside the Russian government." For its part, the New York Times noted that the "longtime source landed an influential position that came with access to the highest level of the Kremlin."

Some Russian media outlets reported citing anonymous sources that the individual in question could be someone named Oleg Smolenkov, who supposedly worked for the government. Some of them mentioned Smolenkov’s other places of employment.