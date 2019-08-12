Summit between Russian, Azerbaijani and Iranian presidents delayed

MOSCOW, August 12. /TASS/. A summit between the presidents of Russia, Azerbaijan and Iran, Vladimir Putin, Ilham Aliyev and Hassan Rouhani, has been postponed, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters on Monday.

"The summit between the presidents of Russia, Azerbaijan and Iran, which had been scheduled for this week, was delayed due to technical reasons," Peskov said.

The first summit in this format was held in Azerbaijan’s capital of Baku in August 2016, at the initiative of the Azerbaijani leader. The presidents focused on joint economic projects and regional security issues. After the summit, the leaders adopted a joint declaration, confirming the intention to develop trilateral cooperation. The document concerned such spheres of cooperation as joint anti-terror fight, ironing out regional conflicts, cooperation in the Caspian region, developing ties in the spheres of energy, transport and others.

The last summit between Russia, Iran and Azerbaijan was held on November 1, 2017 in Tehran. The leaders of three countries discussed a broad range of issues, including cooperation in the energy sphere, the Syrian settlement and cooperation in the Caspian region. Russian President Vladimir Putin invited his colleagues for the next trilateral summit to Russia.