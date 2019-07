MINSK, July 17. /TASS/. Minsk and Russia have agreed on the key areas of the development of integration processes within the Union State of Belarus and Russia, Belarusian Economy Minister Dmitry Krutoi said on Wednesday.

"I think the concept of our future activities has been agreed upon for the most part," Krutoi, who co-chairs a Russian-Belarusian intergovernmental working group, said, as cited by the BelTA news agency.