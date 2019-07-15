Putin, Lukashenko to hold informal meeting July 17

MINSK, July 15. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin and his Belarusian counterpart Alexander Lukashenko will hold an informal meeting on July 17, and on July 18, they will take part in a plenary session of the Forum of Russian and Belarusian Regions, the Belarusian leader’s press service reported on Monday.

"The two presidents will hold an informal meeting on July 17," the press service said.

According to the press service, on July 18, Putin and Lukashenko will take part in the plenary session of the 6th Forum of Russian and Belarusian Regions. Besides, negotiations between the two leaders are planned. "They will focus on the development of trade and economic cooperation between Belarus and Russia. The parties will also discuss cooperation within the framework of the Union State," the Belarusian president’s press service noted.

On July 9, Lukashenko said that an informal meeting with his Russian counterpart during his working visit to Russia could take place on Valaam Island.