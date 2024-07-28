Three fuel tanks caught fire after drone attack in Kursk Region

KURSK, July 28. /TASS/. A fire outbreak occurred in the territory of an oil terminal in the Kursk Region, acting governor of the region Alexey Smirnov said on his Telegram channel.

"Ukrainian drones attacked an oil terminal in the Kursk Region this night. Three tanks with fuel caught fire. No residents and industrial facility workers were affected," he said.

Firefighting teams of 82 rescuers and 32 special vehicles are dealing with the situation. The fire in one tank was eliminated at the moment. "Fire extinguishing continues. I thank firefighters for courage and dedication," Smirnov added.