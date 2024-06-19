Court sentences US military man Gordon Black to 3 years and 9 months in prison

VLADIVOSTOK, June 19. /TASS/. A court in Vladivostok has sentenced the American military man Gordon Black, accused of a theft and a threat of murder threatening to kill, to three years and nine months in prison, as well as compensation to the victim for material damage, a TASS correspondent reported from the courtroom.

"Punishment of three years and nine months of imprisonment to be served in a general regime correctional colony. The term of punishment is calculated from the moment the sentence enters into legal force," the verdict was announced in court, satisfying the victim’s claim for compensation for material damage in the amount of 10,000 rubles ($113).

Taking into account the position of the state prosecutor of the prosecutor's office of the Pervomaisky district of Vladivostok, the US citizen was found guilty of committing crimes under Part 1 of Art. 119 of the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation (threat of murder, if there were grounds to fear that this threat would be carried out), paragraph "c" of Part 2 of Art. 158 of the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation (theft committed with causing significant damage to a citizen). The verdict has not entered into legal force.

According to NBC, Sergeant Black was stationed in South Korea and, after his service was over, went to Vladivostok to visit a woman that he allegedly had romantic relationship with.

In May, Black was arrested in Vladivostok on charges of stealing 10,000 rubles ($113) and threatening to kill his partner. Based on the results of the investigation and transfer of the case to the court, he partially admitted his guilt. Black is charged with the fact that in May 2024, while in a friend’s apartment on Sakhalinskaya Street in Vladivostok, as a result of a quarrel, he grabbed the girl by the neck, which she perceived as a real threat to her life. Then, having no funds of his own, he stole 10,000 rubles from the victim’s wallet. He spent the money on his own needs, including paying for the hotel room where he was detained.