Car crashes into White House gate, driver detained — US Secret Service

WASHINGTON, January 9. /TASS/. Law enforcement officers in Washington have detained the driver of the car that crashed into the White House gate on Monday, Chief of Communications for US Secret Service Anthony Guglielmi reported.

"Shortly before 6:00 p.m. (2:00 a.m. Moscow time on January 9 - TASS), a vehicle collided with an exterior gate on the White House complex," Guglielmi said. "The driver has been taken into custody, we are investigating the cause and manner of the collision," he said on his X (formerly Twitter) page.

NBC in turn said that there is no information on the victims of the incident.