Helicopter crashes in Vologda Region; two hurt, one missing

MOSCOW, September 10. /TASS/. A Robinson helicopter with three people aboard crashed in the Vologda Region; two people were hurt and one is missing, the press service of the Russian Investigative Committee’s Western Interregional Transport Investigations Directorate said on Sunday.

"On September 2023, a Robinson helicopter with three people aboard crashed near Lake Vozhe in the Vologda Region. As a result, two people received various injuries, they are receiving medical assistance. One person is reported missing," it said.

According to the press service, the helicopter might have crashed because it was flying too low over the water surface. An investigation is underway.