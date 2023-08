PSKOV, August 30. /TASS/. An airport in the northwestern Russian city of Pskov not far from the border with Estonia was attacked by drones, Pskov Region Governor Mikhail Vedernikov said early on Wednesday.

"The defense ministry’s forces are repelling a drone attack on an airport in Pskov," the governor wrote on Telegram. "More detailed information will follow after a meeting of the crisis center, which I will chair personally.".