DONETSK, July 14. /TASS/. The armed forces of Ukraine carried out seven shelling attacks targeting the territory of the Donetsk People’s Republic (DPR) in just one hour on Friday, the republic’s mission to the Joint Center for Control and Coordination of Ukraine’s war crimes said.

According to the mission’s Telegram channel, a total of 38 152mm and 155mm artillery shells were fired towards Donetsk, Makeyevka and Gorlovka between 6:05 a.m. and 07:05 a.m. Moscow time.