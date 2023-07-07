Over 50 Ukrainian projectiles fired at Russia’s Belgorod Region in past day

BELGOROD, July 7. /TASS/. Ukrainian forces fired more than 50 rounds of various munitions on localities in the Russian border region of Belgorod in the past 24 hours, killing one, Governor Vyacheslav Gladkov reported on his Telegram channel on Friday.

"The village of Nekhoteyevka, Belgorodsky District, came under fire, with eight artillery shells fired on it, resulting in no casualties or damage. Also, several aerial targets were shot down by air defenses above the district. As a result, windows in a residential building in the community of Razumnoye were broken, with eight private homes being damaged. <…> Four cars and a power transmission line were damaged as well," Gladkov wrote.

Earlier, the governor said the village of Novopetrovka, Valuisky District, came under fire on Thursday, with two artillery shells fired on it. A man with a penetrating injury to his abdomen died while being transported to a hospital in an ambulance.

The outskirts of the village of Stary came under mortar fire, with 12 mortar shells fired on it, Gladkov reported.

Six mortar and 10 grenade shells were fired on the Shebekino multilateral motor checkpoint. Overall, 13 rocket and mortar shells hit two more villages, he said, with no casualties or damage, Gladkov specified.