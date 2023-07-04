Novaya Gazeta refrains from speculations on attack on reporter in Chechnya

MOSCOW, July 4. /TASS/. The Novaya Gazeta refrains from speculating on the attack on reporter Yelena Milashina and lawyer Alexander Nemov in Chechnya, the newspaper said in a statement, published on its Telegram channel Tuesday. According to the newspaper, conclusions could be made only after all circumstances are examined.

Milashina and Nemov were assaulted by unidentified assailants in the southern Russian region of Chechnya. The victims have now been taken to a hospital in another southern Russian region, North Ossetia. According to North Ossetian human rights commissioner Tamerlan Tsgoev, both suffered multiple fractures and the lawyer was also stabbed. Russian human rights commissioner Tatyana Moskalkova has reached out to the Chechen Investigative Committee, Interior Ministry and prosecutor’s office in connection with the incident. Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov described the incident as "a very serious attack requiring very vigorous action" and said that the president had been briefed about the assault.

The newspaper refrained from making any allegations or providing any versions of the incident.

"Mishina’s business trip was prepared; both Lena and the editorial college had enough reasons not to consider the trip risky. Any conclusions could be made only after a thorough examination of the circumstances of the events," the statement reads.

Currently, Mishina and Nemov undergo medical examination, the newspaper added.

"It is necessary to understand what harm was caused to their health and whether they can withstand being transported in Moscow. A specialized plane with a medical brigade is ready to depart to Vladikavkaz," the statement says.