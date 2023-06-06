No need for mass evacuation after Kakhovka HPP destruction, says governor

GENICHESK, June 6. /TASS/. The evacuation of a large number of people is not needed in the Kherson Region after the destruction of structures at the Kakhovka hydropower plant (HPP), acting Regional Governor Vladimir Saldo said on Tuesday.

"This won’t have a strong impact on the situation in the Kherson Region. Even a mass evacuation of people will not be required. Most residents are staying in their places, although transport has been sent for them," he said on his Telegram channel.

Overnight to June 6, the Ukrainian military delivered a strike against the Kakhovka HPP, destroying the plant’s hydraulic valves and triggering an uncontrolled discharge of water.