Explosions heard in east Ukraine’s Kharkov Region — portal

MOSCOW, May 2. /TASS/. Explosions were heard in eastern Ukraine’s Kharkov Region late on Tuesday, the Strana news portal reported.

No details of the incident are known at this point.

Ukraine’s civil defense authorities have issued air raid alerts in the regions of Dnepropetrovsk, Sumy and Chernigov, as well as in the Kiev-controlled areas of the Donetsk People’s Republic (DPR) and the Zaporozhye Region. No air raid alert was declared in Kharkov, however.

Earlier, the Ukrainian media reported that explosions rocked northeastern Ukraine’s Sumy Region, but gave no details of the incident.