Ammonia leak at Novosibirsk refrigeration plant that resulted in casualties eliminated

NOVOSIBIRSK, September 19. /TASS/. Employees of the Novosibirsk refrigeration plant have eliminated an ammonia leak, the press service of the regional Emergencies Ministry told TASS on Monday.

"Eight people asked for medical help. There was an ammonia leak, the leak was eliminated by the workers of the enterprise," the source said.

According to him, about 300 people were evacuated from the building. An Emergency Ministry’s task force is working at the site.

Earlier, the emergency services told TASS that there was an ammonia leak on the second floor of the Novosibirsk refrigeration plant building.

The Novosibirsk refrigeration plant is a logistics center for processing, storage and sale of food. Various types of goods from more than a hundred companies are stored there.