Over 90 houses damaged in Russian Belgorod in shelling by Ukrainian troops — mayor

MOSCOW, July 4. /TASS/. About 28 apartment and 65 private houses were damaged when Ukrainian troops shelled Belgorod on Sunday morning, city’s Mayor Anton Ivanov wrote on his Telegram channel on Monday.

"We continue to gather information on the damage. As of 9:00 (Moscow time), we had data on 424 apartments in 28 apartment buildings and 65 private houses," Ivanov blogged.

Work to repair the damage from the shelling has been launched in Belgorod. According to Ivanov, windows, interior doors and ceilings will be promptly restored in apartments. In private houses - roofs, walls and fences will be repaired. "On the instructions from the head of the region [Vyacheslav Gladkov] plans are to transfer advance payments to construction organizations today," Ivanov added.

Belgorod Region Governor Vyacheslav Gladkov wrote on his page in VKontakte that several vehicles were damaged in the Sunday’s shelling.

Early on July 3, Ukrainian military fired at Belgorod, using Tochka-U missiles with cluster munitions. Russian air defense systems destroyed the missiles in mid-air, but fragments of one of the Ukrainian missiles fell on a residential building in the city.

Russian President Vladimir Putin announced on February 24 that in response to a request by the heads of the Donbass republics for assistance he had made a decision to carry out a special military operation in Ukraine. The Russian leader stressed that Moscow had no plans of occupying Ukrainian territories, noting that the operation was aimed at the denazification and demilitarization of Ukraine.