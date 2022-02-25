Tanker with Russian crew in distress in Black Sea — Moldovan Maritime Agency

KISHINEV, February 25. /TASS/. The Russian crew of a tanker under a Moldovan flag is in distress in the Black Sea, the Moldovan Maritime Agency reported on Friday.

"The ship Millenial Spirit IMO Nr. 7392610 (chemical tanker) under the flag of the Republic of Moldova while in the neutral waters of the Black Sea (46°22.221'N, 031°07.095'E) was hit by a shell (from an unknown direction)," the report said.

It notes that a fire broke out on board the ship, equipment and lifeboats were destroyed. The Russian crew left the vessel in life jackets. Rescue efforts are currently underway by nearby ships.

According to Moldovan Maritime Agency, the crew of a tanker has been rescued.

"Thanks to the rescue operation carried out by the Ukrainian authorities, the crew members were saved. Two crew members are in serious condition," the report said.

