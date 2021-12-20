Death toll climbs to 208 after Typhoon Rai hits Philippines - newspaper

TASS, December 20. At least 208 people have been killed in the devastation caused by Typhoon Rai, the Manila Bulletin newspaper reported on Monday referring to the data of the country’s police.

Earlier, 169 victims were reported.

According to the newspaper, at least 239 people were injured and 52 missing.

The authorities evacuated over 82,000 residents in Eastern Visayas. They are taking shelter in 274 evacuation centers in the provinces of Southern Leyte, Leyte, Samar, Eastern Samar, Northern Samar, and Biliran.