George Floyd bust vandalized in New York - report

NEW YORK, October 4. /TASS/. An unidentified person vandalized the bust of George Floyd, the African American, whose death led to mass protests against police brutality in the US last year, the New York Post reported.

According to the report, the incident happened at about 10:00 local time, when the unidentified perpetrator approached the statue on a skateboard, smeared it with grey paint and fled. The act of vandalism was captured on a surveillance camera; the police is investigating the incident.

This is not the first act of vandalism against memorials dedicated to George Floyd. In June, the statue was also vandalized by a group of unidentified perpetrators.

In May 2020, police officers in Minneapolis (MN) used a choke hold during Floyd’s arrest, after which he shortly died in a hospital. His death sparked mass protests against police brutality against black people. The protests were accompanied with clashes with the police, looting and vandalism.