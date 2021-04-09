Moscow court arrests Ukrainian intelligence colonel for terrorism in absentia

MOSCOW, April 9. /TASS/. Moscow’s Lefortovo Court arrested the head of Ukrainian Military Intelligence Kherson Division commander Oleg Akhmedov in absentia, court press service told TASS Friday.

"The court ruled to put Akhmedov O.A. into custody for two months since his apprehension or extradition to Russia. He was charged in absentia with [terror attack, carried out by a group of people under prior conspiracy]," the court said.

In April last year, Russian Federal Security Service (FSB) apprehended two people, suspected of espionage for Ukrainian military intelligence. The spy group included a Ukrainian citizen and a Russian Armed Forces servicewoman, who, according to investigation, handed over a state secret to the Ukrainian military intelligence in 2017-2018. Criminal cases were initiated against them over charges of espionage and treason.

During the investigation, one suspect reportedly disclosed that they created stashes with explosives and ammo in Crimea under the order of Colonel Oleg Akhmedov of the Kherson military intelligence division.

According to Russian counter-intelligence, Akhmedov recruited and curated both suspects, who planned a number of sabotages on social and military infrastructure on the Russian territory.