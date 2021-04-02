Train derailment in Taiwan leaves 48 dead

HONG KONG /XIANGGANG/, April 2. /TASS/. The number of victims of a train derailing in Taiwan, according to the latest official data, has increased to 48 people. Another 118 passengers were hospitalized, according to the island’s central news agency.

It is noted that currently no people are remaining blocked in deformed train carriages.

The Taroko Express train carrying 350 passengers derailed while exiting a tunnel in eastern Taiwan on Friday. According to the preliminary data, the train collided with a construction vehicle that rolled down a slope because apparently its emergency brake wasn't secured. As a result, the second and the third cars derailed while the others were deformed by crashing against walls of the tunnel.