FSB, police apprehends crime group who legalized over 10,000 migrants

MOSCOW, November 3. /TASS/. Russian Federal Security Service (FSB), police and National Guard officers apprehended 8 members of a Moscow crime group, which legalized over 10,000 migrants, FSB press service told TASS Tuesday, adding that two papers forgery laboratories have been busted in the process.

"Eight people have been identified and apprehended during the criminal case, initiated by Moscow Eastern Administrative District investigative department of the Main Directorate of the Ministry of the Interior. Operation of two so-called laboratories for forgery of documents has been thwarted," the press service said. "The crime group was an organized structure with separation of roles; since 2015, it legalized over 10,000 illegal migrants."

The crime group members, originating from the Central Asia, established a network on mass production and sale of forged papers, form blanks and stamps for illegal entry and stay of foreigners in the Moscow Region.

The investigation and search operations continue, the press service said.