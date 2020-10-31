Death toll in Turkey’s earthquake rises to 24 — agency

MOSCOW, October 31. /TASS/. At least 24 people were killed in western Turkey’s Izmir province, the Anadolu news agency reported on Saturday citing the country’s Disaster and Emergency Management Presidency.

The previous casualty report said 20 people were killed and about 800 injured in the disaster.

Apart from Izmir, casualties were also reported in the provinces of Aydin, Manisa and Balikesir.

The earthquake of a magnitude of 6.7 occurred on Friday in the sea 19 kilometers to the northeast of the island of Samos, it was felt in Athens and Istanbul. Shocks led to a destruction of at least 20 houses in Turkey’s Izmir, some buildings in the Greek town of Neon Karlovasi were also destroyed. Rescuers are sifting through the rubble looking for survivors. At least 70 people have already been pulled from the rubble.