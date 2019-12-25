Mi-8 helicopter that crash-landed in Russia’s Krasnoyarsk Region was new

KRASNOYARSK, December 16. /TASS/. The Mil Mi-8 helicopter that crash-landed near Baikit settlement in Russia’s Krasnoyarsk Region was new, a source in the regional Transport Ministry told TASS on Wednesday.

"The helicopter was new, it was made in September 2017," the source said, adding that details about the technical condition of the helicopter would become clear once a probe into the accident was completed.

A regional emergency source, in turn, told TASS that the helicopter and its passengers had been insured. According to information available on the website of KrasAvia, the helicopter’s owner, the company has an insurance agreement with Ingosstrakh, which provides for the air carrier's liability insurance for damage caused to the lives, health and property of passengers.

The injury toll has risen to 16, a spokesperson for the regional Health Ministry told TASS.

"A total of 16 people suffered injuries, five of them were taken to hospital," the spokesperson said, adding that their lives were out of danger.

The helicopter, which was on its way to an oilfield, was caught in a snowstorm during takeoff and crash-landed at an airfield near Baikit settlement. There were 21 passengers and three crew members on board.

A criminal case has been opened into the accident.