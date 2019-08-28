Russian girl who was injured in Turkey dies in hospital, says father

ST. PETERSBURG, August 28. /TASS/. The girl from St. Petersburg who was injured in August in a pool in the Turkish city of Bodrum has died in hospital, the girl’s father, Andris Leikutsis, said on Wednesday.

"Alisa died after three o’clock," Leikutsis wrote on his VKontakte social media page.

The Russian Embassy in Turkey also reported the girl’s death. "The Russian embassy and the consulate general in Antalya regret to inform that today, on August 28, despite the efforts taken by the medical staff of the Pamukkale University Hospital, Russian Alisa Adamova died after being hospitalized in critical condition following an accident which occurred on August 18 at the Sunhill hotel in Bodrum," the diplomatic mission said in a statement.

The consulate general will provide all the necessary help in the repatriation of the girl's body. The Russian side will also "continue to closely monitor the process of the investigation by Turkey’s law enforcement bodies into the tragic incident," the embassy concluded.

The Russian girl, aged 12, was sucked into an underwater pump in a pool on August 18. She was urgently hospitalized in critical condition. St. Petersburg physicians arrived in Turkey to provide aid to the child. A criminal case was launched based on the accident.

The St. Petersburg physicians who arrived in Turkey last week to offer help were ready to transport the girl to Russia but noted that it may cause additional complications. The girl’s parents decided not to risk and stay in Turkey.