Firefighters combating wildfires on over 228,000 hectares in Russian regions

MOSCOW, August 10. /TASS/. The Aerial Forest Protection Service and regional forestry services have extinguished 41 wildfires on the territory of over 23,000 hectares in Russian regions in the last 24 hours.

"According to regional forestries, 41 wildfires were extinguished on the territory of 23,676 hectares on August 9. As of 12am Moscow time on August 10, 219 wildfires are registered in Russia on the territory of 228,840 hectares, with active firefighting efforts underway," the press service of the Aerial Forest Protection Service said.

On August 9, 196 wildfires were blazing on the territory of 197,652 hectares.

Most wildfires are registered in Krasnoyarsk (92,215 hectares) and Irkutsk (128,482 hectares) regions. Wildfires are also registered in natural reserves in Irkutsk (2,664 hectares) and Khabarovsk (1,397 hectares) regions.

A total of 4,015 people and 554 units of equipment are involved in extinguishing wildfires. Fifty-nine aircraft are assisting in firefighting efforts.

A state of emergency over wildfires was declared in Irkutsk, Yakutia and Krasnoyarsk region, as well as in two districts of Buryatia region.