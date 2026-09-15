Clean Arctic volunteers collect 235 tons of waste in Yakutia's 3 districts

MOSCOW, September 15. /TASS/. The Clean Arctic Public Environmental Project finalized big-scale clean-up missions in Yakutia's Arctic Zone. Volunteers and local residents collected 235 tons of waste in Verkhoyansk, Tiksi, Ese-Khaya and Batagai villages, the project's press service said.

"As for Yakutia, our project always has the most extensive cleaning missions there. The region's Governor Aisen Nikolaev personally controls this process, and this explains such a significant result," the press service quoted the Clean Arctic Environmental Project's leader Andrey Nagibin as saying. "This year, the project will cover twelve districts at a time. I believe, by the end of the season, the numbers will be impressive. After all, we have collected 235 tons of waste in three districts alone."

In the Bulunsky District, the cleanup mission was organized in the coastal area near the Tiksi village bay. The volunteers cleaned one hectare of territory and removed 14 tons of scrap metal and waste. They used equipment, provided by the Tiksi seaport.

"It is important for us that the history of Yakutia's participation in the Clean Arctic federal environmental project has begun precisely with the Tiksi settlement in the Bulunsky District. In 2021, the project started there, and today it unites residents of the Arctic territories, representatives of enterprises, institutions, and volunteers. Our returning to environmental activities in Tiksi means that we continue the started work, and we can confirm that caring for the Arctic nature becomes a common responsibility. I would like to thank all the participants for their contribution to keeping our northern coast clean," Yakutia's Minister for the Development of the Arctic and the Peoples of the North Vladimir Chernogradsky said.

In Yakutia's Verkhoyansk District, the Clean Arctic project's cleanup missions were in three locations: in Verkhoyansk, where the participants used specialized equipment to remove about 60 tons of metal structures and building remnants. In the village of Ese-Khaya, within one day, the mission participants collected and removed about 160 tons of waste, including wood, concrete and scrap metal. The biggest mission was in the village of Batagai, where volunteers and local residents cleaned the park, the Yana River coastline, as well as territories along Ammosov and Lenin Streets. The total cleaned area made four hectares, and about one ton of waste was removed from there.

About the project

The Clean Arctic Public Environmental Project has been cleaning the northern territories since 2021. The volunteers focus on objects, left since the USSR times. Waste removal is a complex technological work, where the movement teams work carefully minding the Arctic nature. Over all seasons, the project's almost 10,000 volunteers have collected 22,000 tons of waste and cleaned 1,100 hectares of land. The project's general partner is the Rosatom State Corporation, and TASS is the general information partner.